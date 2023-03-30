What shareholders can do to beat the market with Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) stock

As of close of business last night, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.72, up 11.34% from its previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0902 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611738 shares were traded. CRVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRVS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 27, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Jones William Benton bought 20,000 shares for $0.79 per share. The transaction valued at 15,800 led to the insider holds 133,773 shares of the business.

MILLER RICHARD A MD bought 10,000 shares of CRVS for $7,812 on Dec 14. The President and CEO now owns 1,490,119 shares after completing the transaction at $0.78 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, LEA LEIV, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $0.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,364 and bolstered with 133,238 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRVS has reached a high of $2.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7584, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8826.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRVS traded 102.84K shares on average per day over the past three months and 171.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRVS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 110.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 176.66k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.24% and a Short% of Float of 0.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.89 and -$0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.91. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.72.