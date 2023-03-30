What shareholders can do to beat the market with TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) stock

In the latest session, TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX: TRX) closed at $0.49 down -2.95% from its previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0149 from its previous closing price. On the day, 504185 shares were traded. TRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TRX Gold Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on February 16, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TRX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRX has reached a high of $0.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4514, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4119.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRX has traded an average of 407.72K shares per day and 461.43k over the past ten days. A total of 277.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.12M. Insiders hold about 2.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 438.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 353.98k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.16% and a Short% of Float of 0.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.18M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.18M to a low estimate of $12.18M. As of the current estimate, TRX Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.5M, an estimated increase of 387.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.28M, an increase of 124.70% less than the figure of $387.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.28M.