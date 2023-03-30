What shareholders can do to beat the market with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) stock

As of close of business last night, United Microelectronics Corporation’s stock clocked out at $8.59, down -0.12% from its previous closing price of $8.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8706067 shares were traded. UMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UMC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UMC has reached a high of $9.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UMC traded 7.70M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.25B. Shares short for UMC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 52.16M with a Short Ratio of 54.81M, compared to 49.39M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.60, UMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.29. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.11. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for UMC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1045:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $1.79B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, United Microelectronics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.22B, an estimated decrease of -19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.79B, a decrease of -26.10% less than the figure of -$19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.08B, down -13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.55B and the low estimate is $9.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.