Which analyst expects Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.08, down -1.78% from its previous closing price of $6.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1003081 shares were traded. ALHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when KAO JOHN E sold 39,101 shares for $6.33 per share. The transaction valued at 247,392 led to the insider holds 2,381,279 shares of the business.

Maroney Dawn Christine sold 20,006 shares of ALHC for $126,578 on Mar 14. The President, Markets now owns 1,938,886 shares after completing the transaction at $6.33 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Kumar Dinesh M., who serves as the Chief Med & Operating Officer of the company, sold 14,164 shares for $6.33 each. As a result, the insider received 89,616 and left with 1,091,937 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALHC has reached a high of $19.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALHC traded 843.76K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 182.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.82M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALHC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 2.67M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$0.89.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $341.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $343.07M to a low estimate of $340M. As of the current estimate, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $298.27M, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $420.54M, an increase of 21.70% over than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $436.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $404.99M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.