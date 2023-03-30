Which analyst expects Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Amryt Pharma plc’s stock clocked out at $14.58, up 0.21% from its previous closing price of $14.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 576041 shares were traded. AMYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMYT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 19, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.

On August 19, 2021, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on August 19, 2021, with a $22 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMYT has reached a high of $14.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMYT traded 719.26K shares on average per day over the past three months and 514.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.82M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMYT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 56.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 59.59k on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $74.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $77.99M to a low estimate of $72.7M. As of the current estimate, Amryt Pharma plc’s year-ago sales were $54.83M, an estimated increase of 35.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.56M, an increase of 32.90% less than the figure of $35.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $261.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $222.54M, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $337.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $400.7M and the low estimate is $289.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.