Which analyst expects BankUnited Inc. (BKU) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) closed at $23.06 down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $23.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1336818 shares were traded. BKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BankUnited Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Malcolm Kevin A. sold 1,406 shares for $35.21 per share. The transaction valued at 49,505 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Prudenti A. Gail sold 4,500 shares of BKU for $167,670 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 9,729 shares after completing the transaction at $37.26 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Richards Jay D., who serves as the Officer of Subsidiary of the company, sold 7,415 shares for $41.40 each. As a result, the insider received 306,981 and left with 30,973 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BankUnited’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKU has reached a high of $45.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BKU has traded an average of 1.05M shares per day and 1.92M over the past ten days. A total of 75.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.09M. Shares short for BKU as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.8M with a Short Ratio of 4.76M, compared to 4.02M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.34% and a Short% of Float of 11.07%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BKU is 1.08, from 0.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.63.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.14 and low estimates of $0.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.45 and $3.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.87. EPS for the following year is $3.77, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $266.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $275.49M to a low estimate of $251.8M. As of the current estimate, BankUnited Inc.’s year-ago sales were $222.94M, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $267.6M, an increase of 12.00% less than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $277.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $254.68M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $990.6M, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.