Which analyst expects nCino Inc. (NCNO) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, nCino Inc.’s stock clocked out at $22.90, up 2.42% from its previous closing price of $22.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1710954 shares were traded. NCNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NCNO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 14, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $22.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on December 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Sellers Jeanette sold 696 shares for $29.91 per share. The transaction valued at 20,817 led to the insider holds 18,141 shares of the business.

Naude Pierre sold 6,474 shares of NCNO for $197,794 on Feb 03. The CEO now owns 882,918 shares after completing the transaction at $30.55 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Glover Joshua L, who serves as the President & Chief Rev Officer of the company, sold 2,955 shares for $30.55 each. As a result, the insider received 90,281 and left with 261,166 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NCNO has reached a high of $47.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NCNO traded 821.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.17M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NCNO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.27M with a Short Ratio of 5.24M, compared to 5.43M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.64% and a Short% of Float of 11.14%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $104.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $105M to a low estimate of $104.18M. As of the current estimate, nCino Inc.’s year-ago sales were $74.95M, an estimated increase of 39.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.03M, an increase of 18.90% less than the figure of $39.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108.5M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NCNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $404M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $403.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $403.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $273.87M, up 47.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $481.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $485.74M and the low estimate is $469.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.