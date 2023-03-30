ZETA (Zeta Global Holdings Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $10.42 in the prior trading day, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) closed at $10.51, up 0.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 701878 shares were traded. ZETA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZETA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on April 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 5,837 shares for $11.04 per share. The transaction valued at 64,440 led to the insider holds 15,246,891 shares of the business.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H sold 7,911 shares of ZETA for $87,021 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 15,252,728 shares after completing the transaction at $11.00 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, NIEHAUS ROBERT H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 29,283 shares for $11.02 each. As a result, the insider received 322,699 and left with 15,260,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZETA has reached a high of $13.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 140.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.73M. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZETA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.92M with a Short Ratio of 8.36M, compared to 6.91M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 6.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $160.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $162.17M to a low estimate of $158.5M. As of the current estimate, Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $134.85M, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $151.3M, an increase of 19.80% over than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $159.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.16M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZETA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $577.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $574.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $576.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.34M, up 25.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $671.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $690.5M and the low estimate is $650.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.