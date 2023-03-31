A glimpse at Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) closed at $3.14 down -29.28% from its previous closing price of $4.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561329 shares were traded. DFLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On November 18, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On November 17, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on November 17, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DFLI has reached a high of $28.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3797, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.0912.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DFLI has traded an average of 148.09K shares per day and 161.47k over the past ten days. A total of 15.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.30M. Insiders hold about 62.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DFLI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 229.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 180.42k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $161.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $187.58M and the low estimate is $140.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 73.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.