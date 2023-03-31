A glimpse at Exact Sciences Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Exact Sciences Corporation’s stock clocked out at $66.26, down -1.27% from its previous closing price of $67.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1230179 shares were traded. EXAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EXAS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $90 from $70 previously.

On February 10, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $50 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when ORVILLE JACOB A sold 5,000 shares for $65.00 per share. The transaction valued at 325,000 led to the insider holds 11,423 shares of the business.

Cunningham Everett sold 3,628 shares of EXAS for $224,972 on Mar 01. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 22,703 shares after completing the transaction at $62.01 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Condella Sarah, who serves as the EVP, Human Resources of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $62.00 each. As a result, the insider received 62,000 and left with 87,692 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXAS has reached a high of $76.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EXAS traded 2.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 177.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.12M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EXAS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.85M with a Short Ratio of 12.38M, compared to 9.98M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.23% and a Short% of Float of 8.16%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$1.42, while EPS last year was -$1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.79, with high estimates of -$0.62 and low estimates of -$0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.02 and -$3.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.54. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 17 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$3.57.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $525.36M. It ranges from a high estimate of $552.2M to a low estimate of $502.4M. As of the current estimate, Exact Sciences Corporation’s year-ago sales were $473.81M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $529.37M, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $563M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500.76M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.43B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.