A Stock You Should Be Looking At: loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

After finishing at $1.67 in the prior trading day, loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) closed at $1.57, down -5.99%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532043 shares were traded. LDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LDI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on May 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6 to $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Binowitz Dan sold 4,516 shares for $1.76 per share. The transaction valued at 7,966 led to the insider holds 257,821 shares of the business.

FLANAGAN PATRICK J sold 48,914 shares of LDI for $84,474 on Mar 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 544,379 shares after completing the transaction at $1.73 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Binowitz Dan, who serves as the Managing Director of the company, sold 9,999 shares for $1.73 each. As a result, the insider received 17,269 and left with 262,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LDI has reached a high of $4.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0942, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7413.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 514.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 399.04k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 168.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.25M. Insiders hold about 7.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LDI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.16M with a Short Ratio of 3.43M, compared to 2.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 5.21%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LDI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.16, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.28%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.34 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 11 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.71.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $195.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $218.85M to a low estimate of $150.92M. As of the current estimate, loanDepot Inc.’s year-ago sales were $723.64M, an estimated decrease of -73.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $193.92M, a decrease of -61.60% over than the figure of -$73.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $161.14M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.74B, down -66.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $782M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.