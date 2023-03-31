An investigation into NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s technical aspects

The price of NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) closed at $6.60 in the last session, down -0.15% from day before closing price of $6.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1432150 shares were traded. NWG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.57.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NWG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NatWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 23.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWG has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NWG traded on average about 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.98M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.83B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.38B. Insiders hold about 68.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NWG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.74M, compared to 1.67M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NWG is 0.54, which was 0.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NWG, which recently paid a dividend on May 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 06, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1:20 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.