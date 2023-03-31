An overall feel about LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) closed at $1.02 down -1.92% from its previous closing price of $1.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 792757 shares were traded. LVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LiveOne Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when ELLIN ROBERT S bought 35,000 shares for $0.67 per share. The transaction valued at 23,496 led to the insider holds 2,089,666 shares of the business.

ELLIN ROBERT S bought 15,000 shares of LVO for $10,896 on Nov 16. The CEO & Chairman now owns 2,054,666 shares after completing the transaction at $0.73 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, ELLIN ROBERT S, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,780 and bolstered with 2,039,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LVO has reached a high of $1.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9915, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8956.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LVO has traded an average of 264.80K shares per day and 412.44k over the past ten days. A total of 85.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.65M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LVO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 3.96M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.43% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $25.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $28M to a low estimate of $23.19M. As of the current estimate, LiveOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.43M, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $25.57M, an increase of 10.10% less than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.57M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $97.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $99.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.02M, down -15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $117.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $122.5M and the low estimate is $112.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.