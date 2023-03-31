Analysis of Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY): Selected Notes

The closing price of Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) was $89.31 for the day, up 1.64% from the previous closing price of $87.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1178877 shares were traded. SONY stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.56.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SONY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sony’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONY has reached a high of $106.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.59.

Shares Statistics:

SONY traded an average of 764.73K shares per day over the past three months and 906.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.24B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.23B. Shares short for SONY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 1.29M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 60.00, SONY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.53. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 68.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.54. The current Payout Ratio is 9.13% for SONY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 24, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.43 and $4.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.86. EPS for the following year is $6.38, with 4 analysts recommending between $8.34 and $5.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.88B to a low estimate of $21.35B. As of the current estimate, Sony Group Corporation’s year-ago sales were $19.45B, an estimated increase of 13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.53B, an increase of 8.30% less than the figure of $13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.53B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $90.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $86.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $88.3B, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.47B and the low estimate is $89.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.