Are analysts optimistic about 89bio Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ETNB) stock?

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) closed the day trading at $14.89 down -5.82% from the previous closing price of $15.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2647540 shares were traded. ETNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.69.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ETNB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on May 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $12 from $33 previously.

On December 20, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Hayden Michael R bought 61,538 shares for $16.15 per share. The transaction valued at 993,839 led to the insider holds 61,538 shares of the business.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 2,461,538 shares of ETNB for $39,999,992 on Mar 24. The Director now owns 11,081,584 shares after completing the transaction at $16.25 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, PALEKAR ROHAN, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 240,000 and left with 269,080 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETNB has reached a high of $18.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ETNB traded about 2.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ETNB traded about 7.27M shares per day. A total of 50.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.17M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ETNB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.65M with a Short Ratio of 5.59M, compared to 4.43M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.19% and a Short% of Float of 12.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.59 and a low estimate of -$1.11, while EPS last year was -$1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.49 and -$3.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.04. EPS for the following year is -$2.78, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.19 and -$3.55.