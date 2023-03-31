Are Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Honeywell International Inc.’s stock clocked out at $189.12, up 0.03% from its previous closing price of $189.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1996821 shares were traded. HON stock price reached its highest trading level at $190.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $187.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HON’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $193 from $220 previously.

On October 31, 2022, Daiwa Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $206 to $194.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $210.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Koutsaftes George sold 5,420 shares for $214.17 per share. The transaction valued at 1,160,798 led to the insider holds 7,343 shares of the business.

Adamczyk Darius sold 40,520 shares of HON for $8,557,840 on Nov 08. The Chairman and CEO now owns 170,881 shares after completing the transaction at $211.20 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Kapur Vimal, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $207.46 each. As a result, the insider received 1,555,959 and left with 13,896 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Honeywell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HON has reached a high of $220.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $166.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 197.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 194.59.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HON traded 3.19M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 670.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 667.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HON as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.91M, compared to 5.84M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.66, HON has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96. The current Payout Ratio is 54.10% for HON, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 28, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1032:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.95 and a low estimate of $1.87, while EPS last year was $1.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.23, with high estimates of $2.31 and low estimates of $2.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.2 and $8.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.05. EPS for the following year is $10.01, with 21 analysts recommending between $10.43 and $9.65.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $8.49B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.6B to a low estimate of $8.38B. As of the current estimate, Honeywell International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.38B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.2B, an increase of 2.70% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.09B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.47B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.6B and the low estimate is $37.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.