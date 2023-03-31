As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) offers stability

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1309738 shares were traded. FLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FLO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1066.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 06, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Chubb Thomas Caldecot III bought 2,000 shares for $28.42 per share. The transaction valued at 56,840 led to the insider holds 25,051 shares of the business.

Chubb Thomas Caldecot III bought 3,000 shares of FLO for $82,500 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 23,051 shares after completing the transaction at $27.50 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, McMullian Ryals, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 143,020 shares for $27.97 each. As a result, the insider received 3,999,983 and left with 1,781,580 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Flowers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLO has reached a high of $30.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.43.

Shares Statistics:

FLO traded an average of 2.33M shares per day over the past three months and 2.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 211.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.92M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FLO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.64M with a Short Ratio of 7.59M, compared to 5.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.79, FLO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32. The current Payout Ratio is 80.70% for FLO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.51B to a low estimate of $1.48B. As of the current estimate, Flowers Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.44B, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.17B, an increase of 3.90% less than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.81B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.06B and the low estimate is $5.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.