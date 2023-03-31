As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Verastem Inc. (VSTM) offers stability

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) closed the day trading at $0.40 down -10.83% from the previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0487 from its previous closing price. On the day, 619468 shares were traded. VSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4530 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4010.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VSTM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on April 14, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Calkins Daniel sold 378 shares for $0.42 per share. The transaction valued at 159 led to the insider holds 101,472 shares of the business.

Stuglik Brian M sold 3,508 shares of VSTM for $1,508 on Mar 20. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,112,736 shares after completing the transaction at $0.43 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Paterson Dan, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 2,339 shares for $0.43 each. As a result, the insider received 1,006 and left with 458,351 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSTM has reached a high of $2.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5342, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7309.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VSTM traded about 772.66K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VSTM traded about 477.46k shares per day. A total of 204.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.97M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 1.94M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05M, up 31.50% from the average estimate.