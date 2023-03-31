Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) was $50.82 for the day, down -3.62% from the previous closing price of $52.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 577095 shares were traded. BOH stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.56.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BOH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Compass Point Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $68.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when HO PETER S sold 7,000 shares for $76.40 per share. The transaction valued at 534,800 led to the insider holds 226,681 shares of the business.

HO PETER S sold 5,500 shares of BOH for $436,150 on Nov 10. The Chairman, CEO and President now owns 233,681 shares after completing the transaction at $79.30 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, HO PETER S, who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, sold 5,500 shares for $81.67 each. As a result, the insider received 449,185 and left with 239,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bank’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOH has reached a high of $86.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.55.

Shares Statistics:

BOH traded an average of 446.09K shares per day over the past three months and 841.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.24M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BOH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.75M, compared to 2.02M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.70% and a Short% of Float of 7.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.68, BOH has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33. The current Payout Ratio is 50.90% for BOH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.42 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.5 and $4.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.03. EPS for the following year is $5.05, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $4.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $181.67M to a low estimate of $177.67M. As of the current estimate, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s year-ago sales were $168.81M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $180.27M, an increase of 3.00% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $183.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175.96M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $736.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $701.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $722.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $698.1M, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $732.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $765.5M and the low estimate is $689.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.