Considering Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.89 in the prior trading day, Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) closed at $0.80, down -10.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652156 shares were traded. ASMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7700.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASMB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 13, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Okazaki Jason A sold 4,693 shares for $1.02 per share. The transaction valued at 4,785 led to the insider holds 102,421 shares of the business.

McHutchison John G sold 12,314 shares of ASMB for $26,200 on Aug 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 192,515 shares after completing the transaction at $2.13 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, Samar Michael P., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,020 shares for $2.22 each. As a result, the insider received 4,479 and left with 77,228 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASMB has reached a high of $2.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4012, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6509.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 263.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 293.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.87M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ASMB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 153.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 217.82k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.31% and a Short% of Float of 0.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.56, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.81 and -$2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.91. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.13 and -$2.17.