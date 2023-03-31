Considering Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) closed at $109.24 in the last session, up 0.32% from day before closing price of $108.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1448901 shares were traded. HZNP stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.98.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HZNP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $74.

On June 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $139.UBS initiated its Buy rating on June 14, 2022, with a $139 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Pasternak Andy sold 27,129 shares for $113.03 per share. The transaction valued at 3,066,323 led to the insider holds 56,338 shares of the business.

Cox Aaron sold 36,148 shares of HZNP for $4,090,847 on Jan 13. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 277 shares after completing the transaction at $113.17 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, SHERMAN JEFFREY W, who serves as the EVP and Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 3,368 shares for $113.10 each. As a result, the insider received 380,921 and left with 36,171 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Horizon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HZNP has reached a high of $117.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 109.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.19.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HZNP traded on average about 2.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 226.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.96M. Insiders hold about 1.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HZNP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.42M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 6.22M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.91 and $4.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.76. EPS for the following year is $5.41, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.6 and $4.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $922.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $935M to a low estimate of $912.75M. As of the current estimate, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated decrease of -9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $894.9M, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of -$9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $957.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $845.1M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HZNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.23B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.08B and the low estimate is $3.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.