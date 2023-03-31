Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $0.20 in the prior trading day, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) closed at $0.17, down -11.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0222 from its previous closing price. On the day, 657186 shares were traded. EVLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1659.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVLO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $11 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when CARRIERE STEPHEN J sold 151 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 160 led to the insider holds 203 shares of the business.

Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene bought 27,397,259 shares of EVLO for $39,999,998 on May 27. The 10% Owner now owns 13,698,630 shares after completing the transaction at $1.46 per share. On May 27, another insider, Darzi Lord Ara, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 342,465 shares for $1.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 499,999 and bolstered with 342,465 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVLO has reached a high of $3.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6519, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7123.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 175.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 293.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EVLO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 4.37M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.09% and a Short% of Float of 5.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.36 and -$1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$1.64.