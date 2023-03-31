I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM).

The price of Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) closed at $129.33 in the last session, up 0.72% from day before closing price of $128.41. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1183043 shares were traded. YUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $129.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $128.46.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YUM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 98.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $145.

On November 23, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $142.

On September 08, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $144.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on September 08, 2022, with a $144 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when Gibbs David W sold 3,734 shares for $128.43 per share. The transaction valued at 479,558 led to the insider holds 57,325 shares of the business.

Skeans Tracy L sold 3,925 shares of YUM for $510,250 on Mar 07. The COO and CPO now owns 14,393 shares after completing the transaction at $130.00 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Gibbs David W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,259 shares for $128.52 each. As a result, the insider received 547,367 and left with 31,715 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Yum!’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YUM has reached a high of $133.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 121.27.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YUM traded on average about 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 283.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 277.20M. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for YUM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 3.48M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for YUM is 2.42, which was 1.94 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70. The current Payout Ratio is 49.20% for YUM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 20, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1391:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.42 and $4.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.17. EPS for the following year is $5.95, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $5.61.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.62B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.53B. As of the current estimate, Yum! Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.55B, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.73B, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.66B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YUM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.84B, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.04B and the low estimate is $7.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.