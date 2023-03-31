In spite of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s (NASDAQ:GRNA) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) closed at $0.44 down -5.56% from its previous closing price of $0.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0258 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611297 shares were traded. GRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4756 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3910.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on December 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On October 14, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Builders Vision, LLC bought 6,505,102 shares for $3.92 per share. The transaction valued at 25,500,000 led to the insider holds 22,348,123 shares of the business.

Walker Matthew Allen bought 6,377,551 shares of GRNA for $25,000,000 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 22,220,572 shares after completing the transaction at $3.92 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Morningside Venture Investment, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,061,224 shares for $3.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,999,998 and bolstered with 15,919,155 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRNA has reached a high of $11.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6991, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7755.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GRNA has traded an average of 327.40K shares per day and 396.79k over the past ten days. A total of 139.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.54M. Insiders hold about 45.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GRNA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 2.08M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.89, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.78 and -$1.