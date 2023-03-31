In the case of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN), what’s next?

The closing price of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) was $21.02 for the day, down -0.14% from the previous closing price of $21.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5646063 shares were traded. IBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IBN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ICICI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBN has reached a high of $23.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.20.

Shares Statistics:

IBN traded an average of 7.20M shares per day over the past three months and 5.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.49B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.39B. Insiders hold about 62.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IBN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 24.45M with a Short Ratio of 15.35M, compared to 26.91M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.00, IBN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.13. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for IBN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 06, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 27, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 18, 2017 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, down -36.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.57B and the low estimate is $11.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.