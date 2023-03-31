In What Direction Will VirnetX Holding Corp’s (NYSE:VHC) Stock Goes From Here?

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) closed the day trading at $1.41 down -17.06% from the previous closing price of $1.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 48630193 shares were traded. VHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3700.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VHC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 83.90 and its Current Ratio is at 83.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 02, 2009, Dawson James started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Dawson James initiated its Buy rating on December 02, 2009, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Larsen Kendall bought 1,870 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 2,113 led to the insider holds 654,657 shares of the business.

Larsen Kendall bought 13,829 shares of VHC for $16,595 on May 24. The President & CEO now owns 652,787 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On May 23, another insider, Larsen Kendall, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 2,431 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,917 and bolstered with 638,958 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1921.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VHC has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6434, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4709.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VHC traded about 102.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VHC traded about 5.01M shares per day. A total of 71.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.77M. Insiders hold about 16.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VHC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 2.97M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.57% and a Short% of Float of 5.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.