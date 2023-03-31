Invest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $8.59 in the prior trading day, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) closed at $7.90, down -8.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623552 shares were traded. BPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.89.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BPT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1641.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 820.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 05, 2009, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $49 from $62 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BPT has reached a high of $26.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.85.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 273.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 260.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.40M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BPT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 1.54M, compared to 1.66M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BPT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.09, compared to 3.49 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 31.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.