Investing in Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) closed at $0.36 down -7.44% from its previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0290 from its previous closing price. On the day, 653037 shares were traded. VISL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3233.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vislink Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Miller Carleton M bought 139,514 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 80,179 led to the insider holds 4,583,912 shares of the business.

Miller Carleton M bought 111,094 shares of VISL for $54,803 on Dec 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,444,398 shares after completing the transaction at $0.49 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Miller Carleton M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 94,020 shares for $0.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,465 and bolstered with 4,333,304 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VISL has reached a high of $1.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5018, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5044.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VISL has traded an average of 164.00K shares per day and 151.44k over the past ten days. A total of 47.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.72M. Insiders hold about 9.85% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VISL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.70M, compared to 2.27M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.93M to a low estimate of $10.93M. As of the current estimate, Vislink Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.04M, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.87M, an increase of 10.00% over than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.87M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VISL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.88M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.65M and the low estimate is $41.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.