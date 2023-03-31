Is this a Prime Time To acquire Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) stock

After finishing at $8.89 in the prior trading day, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) closed at $8.52, down -4.16%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5401160 shares were traded. AVDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AVDL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 30, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $11 from $6.50 previously.

On August 10, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Palczuk Linda bought 2,000 shares for $7.20 per share. The transaction valued at 14,405 led to the insider holds 49,900 shares of the business.

MCHUGH THOMAS S bought 5,000 shares of AVDL for $39,000 on Nov 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 76,500 shares after completing the transaction at $7.80 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Ende Eric J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $7.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 156,050 and bolstered with 154,900 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVDL has reached a high of $10.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 438.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 845.6k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.64M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AVDL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.66M with a Short Ratio of 3.95M, compared to 4.05M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.29 and -$2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.03. EPS for the following year is -$1.02, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$1.64.