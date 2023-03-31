It’s a good day to be an B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) shareholder

As of close of business last night, B&G Foods Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.31, down -0.33% from its previous closing price of $15.36. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538707 shares were traded. BGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BGS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $23.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on November 05, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $27.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Wacha Bruce C sold 12,500 shares for $14.81 per share. The transaction valued at 185,125 led to the insider holds 46,491 shares of the business.

Wenner David L bought 20,000 shares of BGS for $280,294 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 760,392 shares after completing the transaction at $14.01 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, POE ALFRED, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 13,875 shares for $20.66 each. As a result, the insider received 286,658 and left with 34,007 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGS has reached a high of $28.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BGS traded 1.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 845.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.23M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BGS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.53M with a Short Ratio of 11.16M, compared to 12.71M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.09% and a Short% of Float of 22.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.90, BGS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.10.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $585.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $594.7M to a low estimate of $579.9M. As of the current estimate, B&G Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $571.79M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $546.68M, an increase of 2.70% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $553.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $543M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.2B and the low estimate is $2.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.