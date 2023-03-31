It’s a good day to be an Franklin Covey Co. (FC) shareholder

In the latest session, Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) closed at $36.24 down -18.05% from its previous closing price of $44.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 643368 shares were traded. FC stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Franklin Covey Co.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On January 09, 2018, Barrington Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $32.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Franklin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FC has reached a high of $54.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FC has traded an average of 63.04K shares per day and 136.23k over the past ten days. A total of 13.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.96M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 237.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 166.61k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.69 and $1.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $62.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $63M to a low estimate of $61.5M. As of the current estimate, Franklin Covey Co.’s year-ago sales were $56.6M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.07M, an increase of 11.90% over than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $289.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $293.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $262.84M, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $331.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $335.5M and the low estimate is $327.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.