NUVL (Nuvalent Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) closed at $25.42 down -6.99% from its previous closing price of $27.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585305 shares were traded. NUVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nuvalent Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.90 and its Current Ratio is at 18.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On June 24, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Miller Deborah Ann sold 2,000 shares for $28.25 per share. The transaction valued at 56,509 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Noci Darlene sold 3,000 shares of NUVL for $89,646 on Mar 01. The Chief Development Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $29.88 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Miller Deborah Ann, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $29.56 each. As a result, the insider received 59,127 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVL has reached a high of $40.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NUVL has traded an average of 202.92K shares per day and 281.9k over the past ten days. A total of 48.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.26M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NUVL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 2.36M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 19.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.47, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.47 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$2.08, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.66 and -$2.34.