REGN (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) closed at $811.50 in the last session, down -0.96% from day before closing price of $819.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 625793 shares were traded. REGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $825.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $804.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Securities on March 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $976 from $834 previously.

On March 24, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $675 to $925.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Landry Robert E sold 1,007 shares for $823.47 per share. The transaction valued at 829,233 led to the insider holds 31,922 shares of the business.

Landry Robert E sold 183 shares of REGN for $150,372 on Mar 27. The EVP Finance CFO now owns 32,929 shares after completing the transaction at $821.70 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, Bassler Bonnie L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,240 shares for $818.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,014,320 and left with 1,247 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Regeneron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REGN has reached a high of $835.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $538.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 761.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 698.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REGN traded on average about 643.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 754.83k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 106.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.32M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for REGN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.44M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $11.47 and a low estimate of $7.76, while EPS last year was $11.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.74, with high estimates of $12.3 and low estimates of $8.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $49.6 and $33.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $41.94. EPS for the following year is $45.05, with 21 analysts recommending between $56.78 and $31.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.22B to a low estimate of $2.75B. As of the current estimate, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.97B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.11B, an increase of 8.90% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.94B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.99B and the low estimate is $11.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.