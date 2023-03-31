There are many powerful catalysts in the market: San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) can be one of them

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) closed the day trading at $10.15 down -8.14% from the previous closing price of $11.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1314827 shares were traded. SJT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SJT, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 05, 2009, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $17.50 from $25.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, San’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 145.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SJT has reached a high of $15.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SJT traded about 842.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SJT traded about 1.05M shares per day. A total of 46.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.19M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SJT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 683.89k with a Short Ratio of 1.10M, compared to 1.54M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

SJT’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.13, up from 0.16 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 17.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.83.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.