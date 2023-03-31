There is a good chance IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $0.15 in the prior trading day, IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) closed at $0.14, down -9.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0142 from its previous closing price. On the day, 616184 shares were traded. BACK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1548 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BACK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BACK has reached a high of $1.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2394, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4563.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 181.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 371.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.65M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BACK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 91.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 65.49k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $4.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.3M to a low estimate of $4.3M. As of the current estimate, IMAC Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.37M, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.3M, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BACK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.39M, up 18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.