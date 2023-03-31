There is a good chance SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) closed at $9.37 in the last session, down -0.43% from day before closing price of $9.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 697224 shares were traded. SFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SFL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 19, 2021, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $9.

DNB Markets Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 09, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.70.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SFL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFL has reached a high of $11.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SFL traded on average about 839.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 944k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.74M. Insiders hold about 43.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SFL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.12M, compared to 1.64M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.52%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SFL is 0.96, which was 0.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.61.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $175.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $180M to a low estimate of $171M. As of the current estimate, SFL Corporation Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $152.06M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $176.9M, an increase of 16.10% over than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $176.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $176.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $666M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $629.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $646.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $513.4M, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $696.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $793M and the low estimate is $552.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.