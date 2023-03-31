There Is Still Room For CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE: CXW) was $9.11 for the day, up 0.33% from the previous closing price of $9.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523996 shares were traded. CXW stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CXW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 18, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10.85.

On March 16, 2020, Noble Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Noble Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on March 16, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when MARSHALL THURGOOD JR sold 17,153 shares for $9.90 per share. The transaction valued at 169,815 led to the insider holds 37,678 shares of the business.

Swindle, Patrick D. sold 35,000 shares of CXW for $335,650 on Mar 02. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 202,695 shares after completing the transaction at $9.59 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, GARFINKLE DAVID, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $10.66 each. As a result, the insider received 79,961 and left with 316,687 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CoreCivic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXW has reached a high of $14.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.54.

Shares Statistics:

CXW traded an average of 1.10M shares per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.21M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CXW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.33M, compared to 2.43M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 5.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CXW, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 08, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.85, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.85.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $472.9M to a low estimate of $468M. As of the current estimate, CoreCivic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $452.99M, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $478.4M, an increase of 4.80% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $484.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $472M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.