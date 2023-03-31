There Is Still Room For Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) closed the day trading at $25.36 down -27.58% from the previous closing price of $35.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6087177 shares were traded. MCB stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.05.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MCB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Sigrist Greg bought 1,000 shares for $35.97 per share. The transaction valued at 35,970 led to the insider holds 13,842 shares of the business.

Gold David J bought 500 shares of MCB for $19,000 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 22,231 shares after completing the transaction at $38.00 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Reinhardt William, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,488 shares for $33.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,056 and bolstered with 16,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Metropolitan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCB has reached a high of $107.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.78.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MCB traded about 207.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MCB traded about 869.95k shares per day. A total of 10.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.46M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MCB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 309.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 342.1k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.01 and a low estimate of $1.96, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.11, with high estimates of $2.16 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.79 and $8.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.58. EPS for the following year is $9.65, with 2 analysts recommending between $10 and $9.3.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $66.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.29M to a low estimate of $66M. As of the current estimate, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $54.06M, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.74M, an increase of 8.70% less than the figure of $23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $271M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $275.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $255.75M, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $303.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $310.84M and the low estimate is $296M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.