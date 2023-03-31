There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: TORM plc (TRMD).

In the latest session, TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) closed at $28.53 down -12.74% from its previous closing price of $32.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2433993 shares were traded. TRMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.15.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TORM plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on April 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TORM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRMD has reached a high of $36.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRMD has traded an average of 304.95K shares per day and 576.57k over the past ten days. A total of 82.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.65M. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.51% stake in the company. Shares short for TRMD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 363.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 491.55k on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.02%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $369.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $369.15M to a low estimate of $369.15M. As of the current estimate, TORM plc’s year-ago sales were $169.43M, an estimated increase of 117.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $478.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $478.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $478.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $619.5M, down -22.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $534.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $534.8M and the low estimate is $534.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.