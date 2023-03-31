Update from The Kroger Co. (KR): A steady trajectory

The closing price of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) was $49.06 for the day, up 0.04% from the previous closing price of $49.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3743709 shares were traded. KR stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.81.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 03, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $54.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on January 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when MILLERCHIP GARY sold 30,182 shares for $48.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,475,296 led to the insider holds 185,423 shares of the business.

Foley Todd A sold 3,885 shares of KR for $182,401 on Mar 14. The Vice President & Controller now owns 28,456 shares after completing the transaction at $46.95 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, FIKE CARIN L, who serves as the Vice President and Treasurer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $47.02 each. As a result, the insider received 47,015 and left with 5,274 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KR has reached a high of $62.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.51.

Shares Statistics:

KR traded an average of 5.42M shares per day over the past three months and 6.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 716.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 711.31M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.66M with a Short Ratio of 18.55M, compared to 15.96M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.70, KR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.96. The current Payout Ratio is 25.20% for KR, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 13, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.21 and $4.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.14. EPS for the following year is $4.21, with 23 analysts recommending between $4.52 and $3.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.37B to a low estimate of $34.43B. As of the current estimate, The Kroger Co.’s year-ago sales were $33.05B, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $45.41B, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.65B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $149.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $147.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $148.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $137.89B, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $151.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $155.41B and the low estimate is $149.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.