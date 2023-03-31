VLTA (Volta Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Volta Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.86, down -0.01% from its previous closing price of $0.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0001 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2897676 shares were traded. VLTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8599 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8589.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VLTA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $7 to $2.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $5.50 to $2.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLTA has reached a high of $3.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8541, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2256.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VLTA traded 3.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 168.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.54M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VLTA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 22.48M with a Short Ratio of 8.39M, compared to 19.53M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.86% and a Short% of Float of 16.91%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.87 and -$1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.95. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $17.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25M to a low estimate of $14M. As of the current estimate, Volta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.14M, an estimated increase of 48.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.05M, an increase of 79.50% over than the figure of $48.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.31M, up 73.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $119.46M and the low estimate is $55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.