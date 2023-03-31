What shareholders can do to beat the market with Ares Management Corporation (ARES) stock

As of close of business last night, Ares Management Corporation’s stock clocked out at $81.32, down -0.10% from its previous closing price of $81.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605892 shares were traded. ARES stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARES’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $92.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 500,000 shares for $20.60 per share. The transaction valued at 10,298,750 led to the insider holds 36,955,132 shares of the business.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 750,000 shares of ARES for $16,108,350 on Mar 27. The 10% Owner now owns 36,455,132 shares after completing the transaction at $21.48 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 81,208 shares for $23.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,918,848 and bolstered with 35,705,132 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 93.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARES has reached a high of $87.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARES traded 1.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 177.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.38M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARES as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 4.45M, compared to 3.63M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.67, ARES has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.76.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.3 and $3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.03. EPS for the following year is $5.1, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.6 and $4.76.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $708.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $774.4M to a low estimate of $677.1M. As of the current estimate, Ares Management Corporation’s year-ago sales were $739.08M, an estimated decrease of -4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $773.58M, an increase of 30.70% over than the figure of -$4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $831.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $716.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.06B, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.53B and the low estimate is $3.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.