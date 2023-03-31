What shareholders can do to beat the market with PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) stock

In the latest session, PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) closed at $0.15 up 19.90% from its previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0249 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634107 shares were traded. PLXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1690 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1281.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PLx Pharma Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 21, 2021, BWS Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

On April 09, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on April 09, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLXP has reached a high of $4.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2024, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7992.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PLXP has traded an average of 391.22K shares per day and 376.42k over the past ten days. A total of 28.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.65M. Insiders hold about 15.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PLXP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 334.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 306.14k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.39 and -$1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$1.1, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $700k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $700k to a low estimate of $700k. As of the current estimate, PLx Pharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.59M, an estimated decrease of -56.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $800k, a decrease of -61.60% less than the figure of -$56.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $800k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $800k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.21M, down -54.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5M and the low estimate is $3.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.