A correction may be in store for Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) shares?

In the latest session, Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW) closed at $17.05 up 4.47% from its previous closing price of $16.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1002309 shares were traded. WWW stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.41.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Long Nicholas T. bought 10,000 shares for $16.13 per share. The transaction valued at 161,300 led to the insider holds 26,334 shares of the business.

BOROMISA JEFFREY M bought 100,000 shares of WWW for $1,049,000 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 156,900 shares after completing the transaction at $10.49 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, HOFFMAN BRENDAN, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $10.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 76,875 and bolstered with 48,157 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WWW has reached a high of $24.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WWW has traded an average of 1.47M shares per day and 1.15M over the past ten days. A total of 78.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.62% stake in the company. Shares short for WWW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.82M, compared to 3.05M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 4.58%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WWW is 0.40, from 0.40 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.45.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $663.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $665.4M to a low estimate of $655.12M. As of the current estimate, Wolverine World Wide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $635.6M, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $604.46M, a decrease of -1.70% less than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $627.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $578.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WWW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.83B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.