A glimpse at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) closed at $7.05 down -1.26% from its previous closing price of $7.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1664889 shares were traded. BBVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.04.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBVA has reached a high of $7.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBVA has traded an average of 1.67M shares per day and 2.65M over the past ten days. A total of 6.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.88B. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BBVA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.69M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BBVA is 0.70, from 0.06 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.14. The current Payout Ratio is 10.10% for BBVA, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 10, 2012 when the company split stock in a 48:47 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.