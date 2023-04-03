A glimpse at Credit Suisse Group AG’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Credit Suisse Group AG’s stock clocked out at $0.89, up 2.18% from its previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0190 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22193899 shares were traded. CS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9070 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8800.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CS has reached a high of $7.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6516, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0998.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CS traded 47.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 100.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.83B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.94B. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 16.54M with a Short Ratio of 17.95M, compared to 29.4M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, CS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.17.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.