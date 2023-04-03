A glimpse at Weave Communications Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Weave Communications Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.97, up 4.63% from its previous closing price of $4.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1390706 shares were traded. WEAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WEAV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on August 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5 from $12 previously.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Taylor Alan bought 783 shares for $4.62 per share. The transaction valued at 3,614 led to the insider holds 370,691 shares of the business.

Taylor Alan sold 556 shares of WEAV for $3,017 on Feb 13. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 285,637 shares after completing the transaction at $5.43 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, Taylor Alan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 556 shares for $5.22 each. As a result, the insider received 2,902 and left with 286,193 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEAV has reached a high of $6.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0666, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9405.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WEAV traded 129.70K shares on average per day over the past three months and 233.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.74M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WEAV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 781.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 652.51k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 3.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $36.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.79M to a low estimate of $36M. As of the current estimate, Weave Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $31.84M, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.55M, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.89M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $141.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $140.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $140.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $115.87M, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $160.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165.8M and the low estimate is $148.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.