A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

The price of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) closed at $6.36 in the last session, up 2.09% from day before closing price of $6.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1059884 shares were traded. ALHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALHC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 23, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Freeman Robert Thomas sold 3,290 shares for $6.26 per share. The transaction valued at 20,608 led to the insider holds 709,376 shares of the business.

KAO JOHN E sold 34,506 shares of ALHC for $210,946 on Mar 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,346,773 shares after completing the transaction at $6.11 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Maroney Dawn Christine, who serves as the President, Markets of the company, sold 7,178 shares for $6.11 each. As a result, the insider received 43,881 and left with 1,929,308 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALHC has reached a high of $19.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALHC traded on average about 849.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 881.89k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 182.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.82M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALHC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 2.67M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$0.89.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $341.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $343.07M to a low estimate of $340M. As of the current estimate, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $298.27M, an estimated increase of 14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $420.54M, an increase of 21.70% over than the figure of $14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $436.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $404.99M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.