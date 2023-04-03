A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

The price of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) closed at $19.55 in the last session, up 1.45% from day before closing price of $19.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1652267 shares were traded. BMBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BMBL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on March 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On January 10, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $27.

On December 12, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 12, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Blackstone Holdings III GP Man sold 11,750,000 shares for $22.17 per share. The transaction valued at 260,532,750 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BX Buzz ML-1 Holdco L.P. sold 11,750,000 shares of BMBL for $260,532,750 on Mar 08. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $22.17 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, BTOA – NQ L.L.C., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 11,750,000 shares for $22.17 each. As a result, the insider received 260,532,750 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMBL has reached a high of $39.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BMBL traded on average about 2.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.5M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 129.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.75M. Shares short for BMBL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.04M with a Short Ratio of 7.48M, compared to 9.49M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.97% and a Short% of Float of 12.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.38 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $235.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $240.4M to a low estimate of $231.37M. As of the current estimate, Bumble Inc.’s year-ago sales were $208.22M, an estimated increase of 13.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $241.66M, an increase of 14.40% over than the figure of $13.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $246.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $904.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $895.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $899.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $765.66M, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.