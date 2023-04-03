A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

After finishing at $3.94 in the prior trading day, Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) closed at $4.14, up 5.08%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 894710 shares were traded. CDXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CDXS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 12, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $32.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on April 12, 2021, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when NICOLS JOHN J sold 35,714 shares for $4.11 per share. The transaction valued at 146,681 led to the insider holds 783,965 shares of the business.

NICOLS JOHN J sold 35,714 shares of CDXS for $146,131 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 783,965 shares after completing the transaction at $4.09 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, DILLY STEPHEN GEORGE, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 26,987 shares for $4.56 each. As a result, the insider received 122,931 and left with 380,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDXS has reached a high of $22.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1490, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4815.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 634.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 499.69k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 65.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.01M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CDXS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.07M with a Short Ratio of 4.89M, compared to 5.49M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.72% and a Short% of Float of 8.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$1.32.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $28.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.98M to a low estimate of $27.7M. As of the current estimate, Codexis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.5M, an estimated increase of 18.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.85M, a decrease of -46.70% less than the figure of $18.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDXS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $141.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $104.75M, up 30.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $109.71M and the low estimate is $77.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -32.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.